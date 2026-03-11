Qualcomm's new $150 million fund will boost Indian AI startups
Qualcomm just announced it's putting up to $150 million into Indian AI startups through its new Strategic AI Venture Fund.
CEO Cristiano Amon shared the news at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, highlighting a big push to back homegrown innovation.
Fund focuses on edge AI
The fund is all about edge AI: think smarter tech for cars, robots, IoT devices, and mobile.
Qualcomm says it'll offer not just cash but also chip know-how and global connections to help startups tackle tough problems in areas like healthcare, agriculture, smart cities, and education.
Qualcomm Ventures has invested in ~40 Indian startups
Qualcomm Ventures isn't new to this game. It has backed around 40 Indian startups since the late 2000s, including names like MapMyIndia and ideaForge.
Some have even made successful stock market debuts, showing there's real momentum behind India's tech scene.