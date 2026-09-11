Qualiance International to list on NSE SME after 45.11cr IPO
Qualiance International, known for making technical garments like military uniforms and protective wear, is set to hit the NSE SME platform on September 11.
Their ₹45.11 crore IPO was a big hit, getting subscribed 459.22 times, with strong demand across investor categories.
The buzz suggests shares could list at around ₹208, which is a solid 64% above the highest offer price.
Qualiance International to fund Tiruppur plant
Most of the money raised will help build a new manufacturing facility in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu.
The company's business is booming: In FY26 (the year ended March 31, 2026), total income increased 47% to ₹80.95 crore, compared with ₹55.06 crore in FY25, and profits soared 142%, with almost all sales coming from exports to Europe and North America.
Hem Securities managed this blockbuster IPO.