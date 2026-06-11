Quantum Space to go public via $1.2B SPAC, Tulsa plant
Quantum Space, a company focused on military spacecraft, just announced it's going public through a $1.2 billion SPAC deal.
With $300 million in fresh investment, they're building a facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma to start rolling out their Ranger spacecraft, aiming for one every quarter by 2028.
Kam Ghaffarian founded Quantum Space 2020
Founded by Kam Ghaffarian in 2020, Quantum Space is tackling the need for maneuverable satellites.
Their Ranger can switch orbits and handle long missions with refueling support, exactly what the US Space Force wants.
The first prototype is set to launch in 2027.
Jim Bridenstine pursues $6.2B Andromeda contract
Quantum Space's CEO, Jim Bridenstine (former NASA administrator), is using his experience to chase big contracts like the $6.2 billion Andromeda contract.
But they're up against some tough rivals, including True Anomaly and giants like Lockheed Martin and Millennium Space Systems, with funded missions expected to kick off around 2030.