Quess Corp posts ₹3,892cr Q4 revenue and ₹64cr profit

Quess FY26 revenue ₹15,305cr, special dividends

Over the full year, Quess brought in ₹15,305 crore in revenue and saw its Q4 operating profit (EBITDA) climb 19% to ₹312 crore.

The company added 26,000 new staff despite some project cuts and expanded globally with new contracts and clients.

To celebrate its 10th IPO anniversary (and these milestones), CEO Lohit Bhatia announced a special interim dividend of ₹3 per share plus a final dividend of ₹3 per share for shareholders.