Quess Corp posts ₹3,892cr Q4 revenue and ₹64cr profit
Business
Quess Corp, the Bengaluru-based staffing company, wrapped up FY26's fourth quarter with ₹3,892 crore in revenue, a 6% jump from last year (though just a bit lower than last quarter).
Net profit landed at ₹64 crore, showing steady growth both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.
Quess FY26 revenue ₹15,305cr, special dividends
Over the full year, Quess brought in ₹15,305 crore in revenue and saw its Q4 operating profit (EBITDA) climb 19% to ₹312 crore.
The company added 26,000 new staff despite some project cuts and expanded globally with new contracts and clients.
To celebrate its 10th IPO anniversary (and these milestones), CEO Lohit Bhatia announced a special interim dividend of ₹3 per share plus a final dividend of ₹3 per share for shareholders.