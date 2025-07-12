Quick fashion startup Blip ceases operations
Blip, the Bengaluru startup known for delivering fashion in just 30 minutes, has closed shop less than a year after launching.
Co-founder Ansh Agarwal shared on LinkedIn that they couldn't keep up with the high costs and limited funding.
Blip's tech-driven, ultra-fast delivery model worked in select parts of the city but wasn't enough to keep things going.
Blip faced hurdles like slow adoption and not enough capital
Even with cool tech and micro-warehouses, Blip ran into big hurdles like slow adoption and not enough working capital.
Agarwal opened up about how tough it is for new startups to compete with bigger brands without serious resources.
Still, he pointed out that investor interest in super-fast services—like fashion and home delivery—is growing fast, so this space could see more action soon even though Blip is out of the race.