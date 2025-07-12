Quick fashion startup Blip ceases operations

Blip faced hurdles like slow adoption and not enough capital

Even with cool tech and micro-warehouses, Blip ran into big hurdles like slow adoption and not enough working capital.

Agarwal opened up about how tough it is for new startups to compete with bigger brands without serious resources.

Still, he pointed out that investor interest in super-fast services—like fashion and home delivery—is growing fast, so this space could see more action soon even though Blip is out of the race.