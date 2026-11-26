Quince launches 1-day Thanksgiving sale with items from $18
Quince is dropping a one-day Thanksgiving sale with exclusive Thanksgiving Day discounts: think cashmere sweaters, leather bags, and more starting at just $18.
If you're looking for early holiday gifts or cool stocking stuffers under $45, this is your cue.
Just a heads-up: it's all happening only on Thanksgiving Day, so you'll need to act fast!
Top picks: sweater, jeans, bag, vest
Top picks include the super-soft Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Turtleneck Sweater and the comfy-cool Nina Stretch Pull-On Kick Flare Jeans.
The Chiara Belted Bucket Bag scores points for style and practicality, while the Lightweight Down Packable Puffer Vest keeps you warm without feeling bulky, perfect for winter layering or gifting.