R Shankar Raman names India global investment destination at SASTRA
Business
At SASTRA Deemed University, Thanjavur's 40th convocation, L&T's President & Wholetime Director- Finance R Shankar Raman spotlighted India as a global destination for investment.
He pointed to strategic areas of investment (health care, education, public transportation, utilities, and semiconductors) as key places where young talent can make an impact.
SASTRA confers 4,414 degrees
Raman encouraged students to keep learning and called for stronger partnerships between universities and industry so graduates are ready for real-world challenges.
The ceremony also celebrated 4,414 students who were conferred with various UG, PG & Ph.D. degrees and honored top performers with awards, showing SASTRA's focus on nurturing future leaders.