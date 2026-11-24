Raghuram Rajan questions NVIDIA governance and US government role
Former RBI governor and finance professor Raghuram Rajan is raising eyebrows over NVIDIA's corporate governance after Jensen Huang made an unexpected move to steady the company during the global AI surge.
Rajan also wondered about the US government's role in Huang's comeback, saying NVIDIA needs stronger checks and balances as it takes center stage in AI.
Rajan warns AI optimism, cyber risks
Rajan pointed out that everyone's pouring money into AI, but warned against "excessive optimism," drawing a comparison with American International Group Inc. during the 2008 global financial crisis.
He also flagged security threats like cyberattacks that could hurt demand for AI.