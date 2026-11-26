Rahul Madan named IBBI chairperson after Ravi Mital's retirement
Rahul Madan just stepped in as the new chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) from November 25, 2026.
He's taking over after Ravi Mital retired in September, with Jayanti Prasad having filled in as interim boss for a bit.
Rahul Madan former IIIPI MD
Madan isn't new to this space. He's spent over 24 years working with big names like State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank.
Before this role, he served as the Managing Director of the Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI (IIIPI) for over six years.
As a qualified chartered accountant, cost and management accountant, and qualified insolvency professional, he's expected to give a real boost to how bankruptcy laws work in India.