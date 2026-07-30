RailTel posts ₹66cr profit as revenue jumps 20.1% to ₹893.2cr
Business
RailTel just posted its quarterly results: profits held steady at ₹66 crore, the same as last year.
But here's the twist: revenue actually shot up by 20.1%, reaching ₹893.2 crore compared with 2025.
So, RailTel is making more money overall, but rising costs are keeping profits from growing.
RailTel board signs off EBITDA 13.6%
The board signed off on these numbers on July 30, 2026.
EBITDA (a measure of operating earnings) rose by 13.6%, but the margin slipped a bit because expenses grew faster than sales.
Higher costs like depreciation and taxes likely ate into gains.
After all this, RailTel's stock nudged up slightly to ₹294 on the NSE. It was nothing dramatic, but a positive sign for investors watching closely.