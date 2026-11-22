RailTel wins ₹27.03cr Andhra Pradesh Technology Services Legal AI contract
RailTel just landed a ₹27.03 crore contract from Andhra Pradesh Technology Services to build a Legal AI Assistant Platform for the state government.
The project will be designed, managed, and hosted by RailTel on Google Cloud.
RailTel says no related party interests
This is a domestic project with no hidden ties: RailTel clarified there are no related party or promoter interests involved.
They have until May 9, 2029 to wrap things up.
Before the news broke, RailTel's stock closed at ₹249.15, dipping ₹2.50 or 0.99% in trading value.