Railways cover ₹5 UPI fee for ₹2,000+ train bookings
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Booking train tickets over 2,000 rupees using UPI?
Starting October 15, 2026, there'll be a flat 5-rupee fee, but here's the good news: passengers won't pay a rupee extra.
The railways will cover this charge, so your ticket price stays the same no matter how much you spend.
NPCI sets ₹5 UPI fee
This new rule is part of NPCI's updated framework, which sets a fixed 5-rupee fee for sectors like railways and telecom on UPI transactions above 2,000 rupees.
Standard merchant payments above this amount have a 0.4% fee instead.
If your payment is under 2,000 rupees, there are still no extra charges, so small spends stay simple and free.