With Millions, you can buy even a fraction of a US stock (no need to shell out for a whole share) or set up SIPs for regular investing.

The app partners with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC FIRST Bank for smooth fund transfers.

For beginners, there are curated themed collections to make picking stocks less overwhelming, and best of all, there are zero brokerage, no account opening fees, and no annual maintenance charges.

Pravin Jadhav, Founder and CEO of Raise Financial Services, said the launch addresses growing demand for portfolio diversification beyond domestic markets, with US investing becoming increasingly relevant for Indian investors.