Raise Financial Services spends close to ₹50cr on NVIDIA GPUs
Business
Raise Financial Services, the company behind Dhan stockbroking, has spent close to ₹50 crore on NVIDIA GPUs to level up its AI game.
The new tech, featuring H200 and B300 Blackwell chips, will drive research and power smarter tools across their platforms.
Alok Pandey says humans remain central
Even with all this AI, human experts aren't going anywhere. Co-founder and CTO Alok Pandey says people will stay at the core of trading and risk decisions because stockbroking is complex.
Their upgraded setup also uses cloud services like Amazon Bedrock to keep things flexible and efficient, but Pandey says the company will always have a human in the loop and that its infrastructure will always be a mix of its own infrastructure and cloud services.