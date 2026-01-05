Raj Kundra summoned in GainBitcoin crypto scam case

Where things stand now

Kundra denies wrongdoing, saying he was just a middleman, but the ED isn't buying it.

He and another accused, Rajesh Satija, have to appear in court on January 19, 2026.

Authorities have already seized nearly ₹98 crore in assets linked to Kundra—including five residential flats in Juhu and a Pune bungalow—and claim he tried to launder money by selling property at a low price to his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty.

The case is ongoing under special judge R B Rote.