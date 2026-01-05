Raj Kundra summoned in GainBitcoin crypto scam case
Businessman Raj Kundra has been called to court over alleged links to the GainBitcoin Ponzi scheme, which promised huge Bitcoin mining returns but ended up cheating thousands of investors.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) says Kundra received 285 bitcoins—worth over ₹150 crore—from the scheme for a failed Ukraine project and kept ownership for years.
He's also accused of hiding evidence by concealing wallet addresses and using a damaged iPhone X as cover.
Where things stand now
Kundra denies wrongdoing, saying he was just a middleman, but the ED isn't buying it.
He and another accused, Rajesh Satija, have to appear in court on January 19, 2026.
Authorities have already seized nearly ₹98 crore in assets linked to Kundra—including five residential flats in Juhu and a Pune bungalow—and claim he tried to launder money by selling property at a low price to his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty.
The case is ongoing under special judge R B Rote.