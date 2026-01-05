Ray Dalio warns of AI market bubble; suggests diversification

Why is Dalio worried?

US stock indexes have been on a three-year winning streak, mostly because AI companies keep smashing records.

But Dalio points out some red flags: the AI sector is overheating, the US has a $1.8 trillion deficit hanging over it, and there are lots of risky bets in play.

His own AI bot predicts there's a 65-75% chance we'll see an AI stock correction by the end of 2026—especially for big names like Apple and NVIDIA.