Rajan Anandan says pension funds should invest in Indian startups
Rajan Anandan thinks it's time for pension funds to step into India's venture capital scene.
Speaking at the Groww Next event in Bengaluru this Saturday, he said tapping into these funds could unlock much-needed local money for startups.
Even though India is the world's third-biggest startup hub, it only makes up 3% of global startup activity; Anandan believes we should aim for 10%.
Pension funds largely unused for startups
Anandan called pension funds a huge but mostly unused source of investment for Indian startups, while family offices and big companies have been more active so far.
He also stressed that putting retirement savings into high-performing VC funds (like in developed countries) could help startups grow stronger and go public.
Investors are now looking for solid business models, pushing founders to build companies that last.