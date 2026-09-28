Rajiv Jain shifts 35% of GQG emerging-market fund into tech
Business
Rajiv Jain, who built GQG Partners into a $150 billion investment powerhouse, is making a big bet on tech after losing $36 billion in investor cash since last year.
He's now shifted 35% of his emerging-market fund into technology companies, hoping to turn things around.
JPMorgan warns pivot may deter investors
Jain has loaded up on major players like TSMC and Samsung Electronics, cutting investments in Brazil and India to make room.
He says better tech stock prices and growing demand for computing power sparked the change.
But not everyone's sold: JPMorgan analysts warn this sudden pivot could scare off more investors.
Still, Jain insists he'll keep adapting as markets shift: Rajiv Jain says he is ready to adjust when needed.