Rajiv Kumar named HDFC Bank part time chairman pending approvals Business Jul 01, 2026

HDFC Bank just picked Rajiv Kumar, India's former chief election commissioner, as its new part-time (nonexecutive) chairman for three years.

He will also serve as an independent director from June 30, 2026, for a four-year term, but his role still needs a green light from shareholders and the Reserve Bank of India.

This move follows the sudden exit of Atanu Chakraborty earlier this year over ethical disagreements.