Rajiv Memani warns India GDP may dip to 6.5%
Business
India's GDP growth might dip to 6.5% this fiscal year because of the Iran conflict, mostly due to supply chain disruptions, says CII President Rajiv Memani.
Listed firms boost FY25 capex 25%
Indian listed non-financial companies aren't just waiting around: they've boosted capital spending by 25% for FY25 to ₹11 lakh crore and are looking to make more products at home.
Trade deals with the UK and the E.U., plus a weaker rupee, could help exports, but Memani says it's crucial to keep investing and if India wants steady growth.