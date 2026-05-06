Rajiv Memani warns India GDP may dip to 6.5%

Listed firms boost FY25 capex 25%

Indian listed non-financial companies aren't just waiting around: they've boosted capital spending by 25% for FY25 to ₹11 lakh crore and are looking to make more products at home.

Trade deals with the UK and the E.U., plus a weaker rupee, could help exports, but Memani says it's crucial to keep investing and if India wants steady growth.