Ramp finds Anthropic surpasses OpenAI with 34.4% paying business customers
Business
Anthropic just pulled ahead of OpenAI in verified business customers, according to Ramp's latest AI Index.
Based on data from over 50,000 companies, Anthropic now claims 34.4% of businesses paying for its services, a massive leap from only 9% last year.
Ara Kharazian credits cowork strategy
Anthropic's rapid rise comes from smart moves: it focused on technical industries first and rolled out tools like Cowork to expand its reach. Ramp economist Ara Kharazian credits this strategy for its success.
Meanwhile, OpenAI's share slipped slightly, and more companies overall are jumping into AI, up 9% in the past year.