Ransomware attack wipes out 158-year-old British transport company Business Jul 22, 2025

KNP Logistics, a 158-year-old British transport company, has closed its doors after a major ransomware attack by the Akira group.

Hackers got in through an employee's weak password, locking up all the company's data and freezing operations—even though KNP had basic cybersecurity and insurance in place.