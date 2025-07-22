Next Article
Ransomware attack wipes out 158-year-old British transport company
KNP Logistics, a 158-year-old British transport company, has closed its doors after a major ransomware attack by the Akira group.
Hackers got in through an employee's weak password, locking up all the company's data and freezing operations—even though KNP had basic cybersecurity and insurance in place.
£5 million ransom, no pay
The hackers demanded £5 million to restore access, but KNP couldn't pay.
With critical data lost for good, about 700 people lost their jobs.
The company ran around 500 lorries under its well-known Knights of Old brand.
KNP's iconic Knights of Old fleet
If you've ever spotted trucks cruising UK roads—that was KNP's iconic Knights of Old fleet.
Their branding made them stand out for decades.