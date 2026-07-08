Rapido becomes a top Indian internet platform with 82 million MAUs

Daily rides hit 6.5 million in March

The platform saw daily rides soar to 6.5 million in March, way ahead of Uber and Ola.

Rapido's growth comes from branching out into cabs, e-rickshaws, food delivery (Ownly), and even vehicle financing (Shyogsamart).

Their flat-fee subscription model is keeping drivers loyal and customers coming back.

With fresh funding and a strong presence in tier-two cities where affordability matters most, Rapido is clearly on a roll.