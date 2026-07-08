Rapido becomes a top Indian internet platform with 82 million MAUs
Business
Rapido just pulled off a major win: it's now one of India's top internet platforms, outpacing big names like Uber, Ola, Swiggy, and Zomato.
From March to May 2026, Rapido clocked 82 million monthly active users (a huge 67% jump from last year), beating Blinkit and Swiggy on the charts.
Daily rides hit 6.5 million in March
The platform saw daily rides soar to 6.5 million in March, way ahead of Uber and Ola.
Rapido's growth comes from branching out into cabs, e-rickshaws, food delivery (Ownly), and even vehicle financing (Shyogsamart).
Their flat-fee subscription model is keeping drivers loyal and customers coming back.
With fresh funding and a strong presence in tier-two cities where affordability matters most, Rapido is clearly on a roll.