Rapido launches Marathi training for Maharashtra bike auto cab drivers
Rapido just launched Marathi language-learning tools for its bike, auto, and cab drivers in Maharashtra, stepping up to meet the state's new rule that all drivers should know Marathi.
With this move, Rapido is the first ride platform to offer such resources and is aiming to make things smoother for both drivers and passengers.
Rapido offers YouTube and WhatsApp materials
Drivers can now pick up Marathi through Rapido's dedicated YouTube channels, one each for cab, bike, and auto drivers, with practical lessons.
There are also extra materials on WhatsApp, in-app notifications, and Rapido Dost pages so drivers can learn at their own pace.
As Rohit Rathod, Vice President - Operations, Rapido, said, "As Maharashtra strengthens its focus on Marathi language proficiency for drivers, we wanted to support our Captains in adapting to the requirement," and Rapido was the first mobility platform to create dedicated Marathi learning channels for its Bike, Auto and Cab Captains.