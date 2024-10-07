Summarize Simplifying... In short Ratan Tata, addressing recent health rumors, has assured that there's no cause for concern as he's merely undergoing routine medical check-ups due to age-related conditions.

He also urged the public and media to avoid spreading misinformation about his health, stating that he remains in good spirits despite the ongoing check-ups. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

A media report claimed that Tata was hospitalized due to a drop in blood pressure

'There's no cause of concern': Ratan Tata dismisses health rumors

By Akash Pandey 01:33 pm Oct 07, 202401:33 pm

What's the story Former Tata Group chairperson Ratan Tata has dismissed rumors about his ill health as untrue. His statement followed Mid Day's report claiming that he was admitted to ICU at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital early morning today due to a drop in blood pressure. "I am aware of the recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded," Tata stated in a post on X and other social media platforms.

Health update

Undergoing routine medical check-ups due to age-related conditions

Tata further informed that he is undergoing routine medical check-ups due to age-related conditions. He stressed that there is no cause for concern regarding his health status. "I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern," he clarified, hoping to put an end to the speculation surrounding his health condition.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Tata's post

Public appeal

Public and media urged to refrain from spreading misinformation

Tata also appealed to the public and media, requesting them not to spread misinformation about his health. He reassured everyone that he remains in good spirits despite the ongoing check-ups. "I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media refrain from spreading misinformation," he said, addressing concerns raised by recent rumors about his health condition.