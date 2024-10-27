Summarize Simplifying... In short Ratan Tata, former chairman of Tata Group, believed in merit-based leadership succession, as revealed in a recent book.

Despite speculation that Noel Tata would be the default successor, Ratan felt Noel needed more experience and exposure to handle the top post.

Ratan's stance against nepotism further emphasized his belief in choosing a successor based on talent and values, not personal preference or family ties.

The revelation was made in a new book

Ratan Tata believed Noel needed more experience to succeed him

What's the story Former Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata thought his half-brother Noel Tata needed more exposure and experience to succeed him. This revelation has been made in a new book "Ratan Tata A Life," written by Thomas Mathew and published by HarperCollins Publishers. The book delves deep into Ratan's mind about the succession process at the helm of India's largest business conglomerate.

Succession approach

Stance on successor selection process

Ratan Tata opted out of the selection committee that was to find his successor, a decision he later regretted. The book reveals one reason for it was his wish to ensure a fair and unbiased selection process. He wanted candidates to be confident that their selection would be based on a unanimous or majority decision by a group of equals, and not his personal preference.

Successor speculation

Noel Tata was seen as 'default candidate'

The book also reveals that there was rampant speculation within the company and community, especially among Parsis and traditionalists, that Noel would be the "default candidate" to succeed. But for Ratan himself, religion or regional background of the contenders didn't matter. He believed in choosing a successor based only on their talent and values.

Successor potential

Ratan Tata on Noel's potential as successor

Ratan was quoted in the book saying, "Perhaps, if Noel had had the experience of handling difficult assignments, he could have established his credentials more forcefully." He further said for Noel to successfully compete for the top post, "he should have greater exposure than he has had." These statements highlight Ratan's belief in meritocracy and his emphasis on experience as a key factor in determining a suitable successor.

Anti-nepotism stance

Views on nepotism and succession

The book also emphasizes Ratan's anti-nepotism stance. In an interview with The Times, he had said that he had worked his way up in the business, and wouldn't have let even his own son automatically become his successor. This only further reiterates his belief in merit-based leadership succession within the Tata Group.