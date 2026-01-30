Ravi Kota to steer HAL through fighter jet delivery challenges
Ravi Kota has been recommended by the Public Enterprises Selection Board to lead Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as its next Chairman and Managing Director, and his appointment must still be cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, taking charge from D.K. Sunil in May 2026.
His appointment comes right as HAL is dealing with delays in its Tejas Mk1A fighter jet program, mainly due to engine and tech integration hiccups.
Kota's operational background will help fast-track fighter deliveries
Kota isn't new to big challenges—he's an IIM Ahmedabad grad with over 30 years in aerospace and played a key role in landing a massive ₹36,000 crore deal for 83 Tejas jets.
He is expected to help steer HAL through a huge modernization push, and observers hope his operational background will help fast-track deliveries of new fighters to the Indian Air Force.
His career at HAL has been all about getting things done
He started out as a mechanical engineer, studied at IAS Toulouse, and rose through the ranks at HAL by leading major projects like the Light Combat Aircraft program.
He's known for getting things done—like outsourcing fuselage production to boost efficiency.
Major upgrades and a BCG report are on the horizon
Kota steps in just as HAL gears up for major upgrades across fighter jets, helicopters, and drones.
There's also a big modernization plan rolling out soon—with Kota expected to make sure everything stays on track ahead of a BCG report due at the end of March.