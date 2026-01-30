Ravi Kota to steer HAL through fighter jet delivery challenges Business Jan 30, 2026

Ravi Kota has been recommended by the Public Enterprises Selection Board to lead Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as its next Chairman and Managing Director, and his appointment must still be cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, taking charge from D.K. Sunil in May 2026.

His appointment comes right as HAL is dealing with delays in its Tejas Mk1A fighter jet program, mainly due to engine and tech integration hiccups.