Raymond Limited shares surge 145% ahead of private placement meeting
Raymond Limited's stock has been on fire this year, jumping 145% and catching a lot of attention.
During Monday's trading session on Monday, September 21, 2026, shares spiked nearly 7%.
Investors are now looking ahead to the company's big meeting on October 2, where major moves like a private placement of securities will be discussed.
Raymond convertible warrants ₹214.71cr, ₹33cr order
A couple of smart plays have powered this surge.
Earlier this month, Raymond approved selling convertible warrants to Minerva Ventures Fund, raising up to ₹214.71 crore, a move that sent shares up by a whopping 33% in the four sessions after the board approval.
On top of that, their aerospace division landed a ₹33 crore order from an Indian defense major, sparking even more trading action and optimism about where Raymond is headed next.