Raymond Q4 profit drops to ₹11.93 cr after 1-time expense

Raymond revenue rises to ₹2,200+ cr

Looking at the whole year, Raymond managed a small profit bump (₹53.54 crore vs. ₹52.02 crore last year) and saw revenue jump 13.6% to over ₹2,200 crore.

Chairman Gautam Hari Singhania says they're focusing on using their tech know-how to scale up globally, especially in aerospace and defense, sectors driving much of the new growth.