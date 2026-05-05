Raymond Q4 profit drops to ₹11.93 cr after 1-time expense
Business
Raymond just posted its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, showing profits dropped 53% to ₹11.93 crore, mainly because of a one-time expense.
Even with that dip, revenue actually grew to ₹602.91 crore this quarter, but expenses rose too.
Raymond revenue rises to ₹2,200+ cr
Looking at the whole year, Raymond managed a small profit bump (₹53.54 crore vs. ₹52.02 crore last year) and saw revenue jump 13.6% to over ₹2,200 crore.
Chairman Gautam Hari Singhania says they're focusing on using their tech know-how to scale up globally, especially in aerospace and defense, sectors driving much of the new growth.