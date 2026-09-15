Raymond's aerospace subsidiary lands ₹33Cr order, shares up over 200%
Business
Raymond just hit a new 52-week high on the stock market, with shares jumping over 200% in six months.
The buzz? Raymond's aerospace subsidiary landed a ₹33 crore order from an Indian aerospace and defense major, covering everything from machining to complex assemblies.
Raymond to produce 300+ precision parts
Production for this deal kicks off between 2026 and 2027, involving over 300 precision aircraft parts.
With this move, Raymond is doubling down on its role in India's aerospace scene.
Group CFO Rakesh Tiwary says it's helping them reach more customers in an industry that used to be mostly about exports.