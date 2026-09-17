Rayvector Technologies doubles down on sensor vision for semiconductors

Rayvector Technologies is doubling down on its own sensor and vision technology to make semiconductor manufacturing smarter.

They are developing technologies for semiconductor inspection, advanced imaging, intelligent sensing, automated analysis and semiconductor R&D, hoping to turn tricky chip ideas into real products that can make a global impact.

As Founder and CEO, Rayvector Technologies Srikanth K Avadhani put it at SEMICON India 2026, the goal is to bring "complex semiconductor ideas" to life in ways that matter.