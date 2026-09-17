Rayvector Technologies doubles down on sensor vision for semiconductors
Rayvector Technologies is doubling down on its own sensor and vision technology to make semiconductor manufacturing smarter.
They are developing technologies for semiconductor inspection, advanced imaging, intelligent sensing, automated analysis and semiconductor R&D, hoping to turn tricky chip ideas into real products that can make a global impact.
As Founder and CEO, Rayvector Technologies Srikanth K Avadhani put it at SEMICON India 2026, the goal is to bring "complex semiconductor ideas" to life in ways that matter.
Rayvector Oregon office links India US.
Rayvector is not just innovating. They are growing fast too.
The company's new engineering office in Oregon connects India's R&D strengths with US technology partners, aiming for a full cycle of innovation from research all the way to finished products.
Chief Technology Officer Chakravarthy Elumalai says they are committed to making advanced research actually usable, as Rayvector steps into this new phase of global growth.