Razorpay and NPCI Bharat BillPay launch Banking Connect mobile-first solution
Business
Razorpay and NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL) have launched Banking Connect, a new mobile-first net banking solution designed to make payments simpler for everyone.
The idea is to modernize how businesses and consumers handle transactions, with smoother processes.
Banking Connect links multiple banks
With Banking Connect, businesses can link to multiple banks through just one integration: no more juggling different setups.
Big banks like SBI, HDFC, and ICICI are already on board, with more joining soon.
The platform also brings in app-based and QR-enabled payments that cut down on annoying redirects and extra steps, making checkouts faster for users while helping merchants keep things organized behind the scenes.