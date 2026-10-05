Razorpay and OpenAI launch ChatGPT Ads product search in India
Business
Razorpay and OpenAI just teamed up to launch ChatGPT Ads in India, a new advertising channel on ChatGPT that lets you find products by simply chatting about what you want, instead of typing keywords.
Early users include Fastrack, Traya, Tata Neu, and Tanishq, so big names are already testing it out.
Brands manage ads via Razorpay Engage
Brands manage their ChatGPT ad campaigns through Razorpay's Engage platform, which helps set up product catalogs and track results.
An AI agent guides campaign setup while humans keep an eye on quality.
Industry leaders say the way people discover products is changing. Tanishq even hopes it'll help it better understand what makes shoppers tick.