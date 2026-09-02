Razorpay, IndusInd Bank launch RAY AI account manager on WhatsApp
Business
Razorpay and IndusInd Bank have teamed up to launch RAY, an AI-powered account manager right on WhatsApp.
Now, businesses can check payments, start refunds, and make payment links just by sending a text or voice note: no need to log in to dashboards.
Bajaj Finance is already using it.
RAY handled over 20,000 business chats
RAY gives you payment summaries, transaction analysis, and settlement updates.
It even sends alerts for payment-related issues, like flagging an upcoming settlement that falls around a bank holiday and suggesting early options.
Since its rollout, RAY has handled over 20,000 business chats, showing it has handled over 20,000 conversations with businesses so far.