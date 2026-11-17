Razorpay launches customized AI agents on Agent Studio platform
Razorpay is stepping up its game by launching customized AI agents on its Agent Studio platform, moving beyond just payments to help brands with things like customer chats and recovering lost sales.
Since launching in March this year, Agent Studio has already powered 500,000 monthly agent runs for 350 brands.
Razorpay partners with Meta and OpenAI
With a $5 billion IPO on the horizon, Razorpay is also teaming up with Meta to let people pay directly in WhatsApp chats using UPI, cards, or net banking.
Plus, thanks to a partnership with OpenAI, Indian brands can now advertise on ChatGPT.
Chief Product Officer Khilan Haria says Agent Studio is a game-changer for boosting conversions and making customer interactions smoother.