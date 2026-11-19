Razorpay to file India IPO next week, could raise $600 million
Razorpay, the Bengaluru-based fintech startup known for powering payments for brands like Facebook, Airtel, and Swiggy, is about to take a big step: it is filing for an IPO in India next week.
The company hopes to raise up to $600 million and could target an IPO launch as early as February 2027.
Investor roadshows are lined up right after the paperwork is in.
Regulators cleared Razorpay draft papers
Razorpay just got the green light from regulators after submitting its draft papers back in June. With India's IPO scene booming, $18.6 billion raised already this year, the timing feels spot on.
Top financial advisors like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are guiding Razorpay through the process.
Since starting out in 2014, Razorpay has helped shape how digital payments work across India, and this IPO could really cement its place as a fintech leader.