Razorpay, the Bengaluru-based fintech startup known for powering payments for brands like Facebook, Airtel, and Swiggy, is about to take a big step: it is filing for an IPO in India next week.

The company hopes to raise up to $600 million and could target an IPO launch as early as February 2027.

Investor roadshows are lined up right after the paperwork is in.