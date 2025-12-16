HDFC Bank can now acquire 9.5% stake in IndusInd Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved a plan by HDFC Bank's subsidiaries to acquire up to a 9.5% stake in IndusInd Bank . The approval is valid for one year from December 15, 2025. It will allow group entities such as HDFC Mutual Fund and HDFC Life Insurance to hold an aggregate holding of up to 9.5% of IndusInd's paid-up share capital or voting rights.

Clarification HDFC Bank clarifies on direct investment HDFC Bank has clarified that it does not intend to make a direct investment in IndusInd Bank. The RBI approval was requested because the cumulative holdings of its group companies were likely to breach the earlier regulatory limit of 5%. The application, submitted on October 24, was made on behalf of the group entities as per RBI's Commercial Banks (Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights) Directions, 2025.

Stake details HDFC Midcap Fund's stake in IndusInd Bank As of the September quarter, HDFC Midcap Fund, a scheme under HDFC Mutual Fund, held a 4.03% stake in IndusInd Bank. This was worth some ₹2,668 crore at Monday's closing price. Mutual funds together own nearly 23% of the bank's equity, with other major shareholders including the Government of Singapore and Life Insurance Corporation of India, among others.