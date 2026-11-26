RBI and Sebi approve NSE corporate bond index futures launch
Big update from the National Stock Exchange (NSE): it has just received the go-ahead from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch futures contracts based on corporate bond indices.
This move is set to make India's fixed-income market more dynamic, with contract specifications and the commencement of trading to be announced separately.
NSE says futures ease bond risk
These new futures will give investors a simple way to manage risks tied to changes in corporate bond prices (think interest rates and credit shifts).
According to NSE Chief Business Development Officer Sriram Krishnan, this should boost transparency and attract more people to the market, making it easier for market participants to handle their portfolios and try out new strategies.