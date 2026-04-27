RBI approves MobiKwik NBFC license as stock jumps over 15%

MobiKwik to expand credit offerings

With more than 186 million users and nearly five million merchants already on board, MobiKwik plans to use this license to launch new credit options faster and boost efficiency.

Executive Director Upasana Taku shared that this step helps them become a full-fledged financial services provider while keeping things compliant.

The quick approval from the RBI, just under four months, also signals trust in MobiKwik's credibility and gives investors more confidence in their future growth.