RBI, Canara Bank host Clean Note Policy meeting in Mangaluru
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Canara Bank hosted a district-level Currency Management Committee meeting and awareness session in Mangaluru on Friday, October 9, 2026, bringing together top officials from several banks to talk about how to keep our cash clean and safe.
The main goal? Make sure the money we use every day is genuine and easy to handle, with a big push for the Clean Note Policy.
RBI officials explain banknote security features
The discussions zeroed in on fighting counterfeit currency and improving how banks handle cash.
During the technical sessions, RBI officials also deliberated upon how to spot fake notes, explained security features on Indian banknotes, and covered how note exchanges work.
It was a chance for bankers, police officials, and even customers to get on the same page about keeping our money system secure.