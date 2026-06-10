RBI cancels CoR for 135 NBFCs across several states Business Jun 10, 2026

Big shake-up in the finance world: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just canceled the Certificate of Registration (CoR) of 135 nonbank financial companies (NBFCs), which means these firms cannot operate as NBFCs anymore.

This move affects companies across states like West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Manipur.