RBI cancels CoR for 135 NBFCs across several states
Business
Big shake-up in the finance world: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just canceled the Certificate of Registration (CoR) of 135 nonbank financial companies (NBFCs), which means these firms cannot operate as NBFCs anymore.
This move affects companies across states like West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Manipur.
Listed firms must stop NBFC activities
Some well-known names on the list include Express Fincap House Private Limited, Akshay Fiscal Services Ltd., and ETL Infrastructure Finance Limited.
With their registrations canceled, these companies have to stop all NBFC-related activities right away.