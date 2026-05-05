RBI considers allowing government banks to sell foreign currency bonds

RBI weighing foreign exchange swaps

High oil prices and big stock market outflows (more than $5 billion last April) have put serious pressure on the rupee and India's trade deficit.

To make these bonds safer for both banks and investors, the RBI is also considering foreign-exchange swaps, which would help banks offer better returns without taking on extra risk.

This isn't a brand-new idea, the State Bank of India used a similar move back in 2000 to raise billions of dollars.