RBI cuts repo rate to 5.25% amid growth slowdown fears

Despite some headline numbers looking good, other signs are worrying: industrial production hit a 14-month low, manufacturing barely grew, exports dropped by 12%, and the manufacturing PMI slipped too. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said there's still some resilience but admitted things are slowing down as the year wraps up.

What does this mean for you?

The RBI hopes this cut will keep demand going without sending prices out of control—even as the rupee slides to new lows against the dollar.

Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta shared that cooling inflation helped them decide to act now.

These moves are all about keeping growth steady when things get uncertain.