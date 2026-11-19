RBI data shows Indian FDI outflows $4.65B October up 17.4%
Indian companies are stepping up their global game: FDI outflows hit $4.65 billion in October, up 17.4% from last year and a bit higher than in September, too, according to RBI data.
Indian FDI abroad Apr Oct 2026 $26.88B
Debt-linked investments nearly doubled to $1.49 billion, while equity investments dipped slightly.
Overall, Indian FDI abroad reached $26.88 billion between April and October 2026, showing growing confidence in expanding worldwide.