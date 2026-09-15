RBI denies Tata Sons CIC exit, listing now mandatory
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said no to Tata Sons' request to drop its Core Investment Company (CIC) status.
This means Tata Sons now has to gear up for a mandatory stock market listing, even after clearing ₹21,000 crore in debt in 2024 and trying to exit the CIC tag in March 2024.
Tata Sons board meets September 17
With standalone assets standing at ₹1.75 lakh crore as of March 2025, many were hoping a public listing could unlock big value for the group. But RBI's decision throws a curveball at those plans.
Now, all eyes are on Tata Sons' board meeting on September 17, where listing, succession and governance issues will be discussed, especially since Chairman N Chandrasekaran is set to exit in February 2027 but might need to stick around longer with these new challenges on the table.