RBI drafts banks' seized assets rules, bans resale to borrowers

RBI requires distress sale valuations biennially

Banks will need to check the value of these assets every two years using "distress sale" prices — so what they would actually get if forced to sell quickly.

If values drop, that loss hits their profits right away; if values rise, it does not count as a gain.

Assets not sold in seven years get labeled as deemed as being employed for the financial institutions own use.

The RBI says all this should make things more transparent, and help banks focus on recovering bad loans efficiently.