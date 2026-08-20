RBI drafts rules to make small loans safer and fairer

These new rules target microfinance and personal loans up to ₹50,000, setting an APR ceiling (though the exact limit isn't out yet).

The RBI also wants to stop NBFCs from offering revolving credit, so "pay-later" and flexi-loans may look different soon.

Experts say this could help curb wild interest rates (some apps have charged over 400%!), but it might also make it tougher for people without a credit record to get loans.

If finalized, expect these changes on 1 April 2027.