RBI ends FCNR(B) window early after $52.3 billion inflows
Business
The Reserve Bank of India is closing its special FCNR(B) deposit window a month ahead of schedule, now ending August 31, 2026.
This move comes after the scheme pulled in $52.3 billion by mid-August, well above expectations, and helped boost foreign currency inflows and support bank liquidity.
CareEdge: deposits eased banks' funding costs
According to CareEdge Ratings, banks are in good shape despite the early closure since the scheme already did its job easing pressure from high credit demand.
The deposits gave banks some breathing room with lower funding costs than usual, while the rupee stayed steady around 95 to 96 rupees per dollar.
For now, these deposits are more of a helpful backup than a main source of funds for banks.