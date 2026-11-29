RBI expected to hike in December, Bank Nifty up 15%
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to raise interest rates in December, after October's inflation hit 6.09%, mainly because food got pricier.
Markets are already bracing for a 0.25% hike, which has helped boost the Bank Nifty by 15% this November.
Robin Arya: 25bps priced, 50bps not
Robin Arya, Founder and CEO of GoalFi, says roughly 25 basis points is priced in, but a 50 basis point hike is not.
Meanwhile, the Nifty index bounced back with a 25% profit jump among Nifty 50 companies in the September quarter, thanks to lower oil prices and foreign investors returning, which hints at a stronger economy adjusting to these changes.