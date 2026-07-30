RBI extends bulk deposit rollout deadline to October 1, 2026
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is giving banks extra time, until October 1, 2026, to roll out new rules for bulk deposit interest rates.
Banks had asked for a delay, and now they'll set different rates for big deposits based on liquidity risk (using something called the Liquidity Coverage Ratio, or LCR).
Banks post bulk rates by 10am
These guidelines will make bulk deposit pricing clearer and fairer.
Deposits under ₹3 crore aren't affected since their rates are already public.
Banks now have to post their bulk deposit rates online every morning by 10am with a tiny window if they're running late.
RBI insists banks retain LCR categorization
Banks wanted more flexibility, like using these new rules for smaller deposits or having one-size-fits-all categories, but RBI said no, explaining that it is appropriate for banks to do the categorization themselves.
Instead, banks must keep categorizing entities for LCR just as they do now.